Retail crime task force proposed in response to Fred Meyer closures in western WA

The Brief A permanent retail crime task force is proposed in King County to tackle retail theft, following Kroger's closure of six Fred Meyer stores. The task force would consist of two detectives and a prosecuting attorney, funded by the county sales tax. Kroger cited rising theft as a reason for the closures, despite some locations showing a decline in shoplifting.



A permanent retail crime task force is being proposed to address retail theft in King County, in response to Kroger shutting down grocery stores in western Washington.

King County Council member Claudia Balducci, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr held a joint press conference on Thursday to unveil the proposal.

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr (left), King County Council member Claudia Balducci (middle), Kent Mayor Dana Ralph (right).

The task force would include two detectives and one prosecuting attorney dedicated to directly addressing the causes and responding to retail theft.

Balducci says funding would come from the recently adopted county sales tax, and she estimates the program would cost $600,000.

The backstory:

This comes after Kroger recently announced plans to close six Fred Meyer locations in western Washington, including in Kent, Everett, Tacoma, Redmond and Seattle.

The company cited "a steady rise in theft" as one of its reasons for shutting down the stores, despite crime data showing a decline in shoplifting at some of the closing locations.

The announcement of the closures has some in disbelief.

"It's sad," said Joseph Rodgers, who lives near the Fred Meyer in Kent. "It's the only store convenient to us."

The Source: Information in this story came from Fred Meyer and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cracking WA In-N-Out's ‘secret menu’

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.