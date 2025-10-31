Work on WA's Vantage Bridge paused for the season

The Brief Construction on the Vantage Bridge along I-90 in central Washington has paused for the season after months of lane closures and reduced speed limits to repair the aging bridge deck. All lanes are now open, and width restrictions have been lifted, though the 55 mph speed limit remains due to rough transitions between old and new bridge sections. Work is set to resume next spring, following the winter season.



Work on I-90 along central Washington's Vantage Bridge has paused for the season, after months of lane closures and construction work.

Since last spring, crews have been working to repair the aging bridge deck, and the project has been ongoing since 2024. During that time, the speed limit was reduced, lanes were closed, and space was limited while trailers, equipment and trucks were parked on the bridge.

Contractors wrapped up work for the season on Friday, ahead of the typical freezing central Washington weather expected this winter.

What's next:

All lanes of the bridge are now back open, and the nine-foot width restrictions have been removed. Traffic officials note the 55 mph speed limit remains in effect, as well as some rough transitions between the old and new sections of the bridge deck.

Work is scheduled to resume next spring.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.