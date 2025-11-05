Woman struck, killed by driver on SR-162 in Pierce County, WA

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in the South Prairie area Tuesday evening. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Pierce County on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, the crash happened at 5:18 p.m. on SR-162 in the South Prairie area.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the pedestrian, a 41-year-old woman from Covington, was in the eastbound lane of SR-162 just west of Lower Burnett when a driver, traveling in the same direction, crashed into her.

Troopers say the car came to a rest on the right shoulder and the driver was uninjured.

At this point in the investigation it is unknown what caused the crash, and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The roadway was blocked for three hours and 13 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

