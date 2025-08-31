Seattle Sounders offer Messi jersey exchange for Leagues Cup Final 2025

The Seattle Sounders FC organization continues to drum up local support ahead of the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday. They have announced a jersey exchange program to fans looking to show allegiance to the Sounders in lieu of global soccer star Lionel Messi.

The promotion is valid before the game at 5 p.m. PT on Aug. 31. Organizers say that while supplies last, fans can exchange their Messi jerseys for a Paul Rothrock Sounders FC kit free of charge.

Where can Sounders fans exchange their Messi jerseys on Sunday?

Interested fans can opt-in for the exchange at the Lumen Field Pro Shop when gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Lionel Messi of Argentinia looks on during the Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer lauded Messi’s impact on the game across the world. However, the head coach was also quick to point to the talented players on Seattle’s roster, like Rothrock, who Sounders representatives say symbolize the hometown pride that will be on display in Sunday’s final.

"Rothrock, a Seattle native and standout contributor during the club’s recent unbeaten Leagues Cup 2025 run, is known for his work rate, grit and local roots. This initiative highlights the importance of celebrating hometown players and creating a true home-field advantage," said Schmetzer.

"Lionel Messi is one of the greatest to ever play the game – but at Lumen Field, we back the Rave Green," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "This jersey exchange is a great way for fans to show where their loyalty lies. We want Lumen to be loud, proud and unmistakably behind our club. There’s no better time to support the home team as we pursue a major international trophy."

Game day stats at Lumen Field

Sunday's game marks just the 10th time in franchise history that the Sounders will host a competitive match with more than 60,000 tickets sold.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Sounders FC organization in a press release.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.