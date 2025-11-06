Seattle Torrent unveiled as name of PWHL hockey team

The Brief The Professional Women’s Hockey League introduced the Seattle Torrent as its newest team, unveiling the name, logo, and colors. The team’s identity draws inspiration from Seattle’s waterways, featuring an "S" logo symbolizing both the city and a rush of water. Team gear and tickets are now available, with the Torrent debuting in a Pacific Northwest rivalry game on Nov. 21.



The Professional Women’s Hockey League on Thursday unveiled the Seattle Torrent as the official name and identity of its Pacific Northwest franchise.

(Seattle Torrent / PWHL)

The brand reveal marks a major step for the league’s continued growth and establishes the team’s visual identity, featuring a name, logo, and colors inspired by Seattle’s natural landscape and sports culture.

Dig deeper:

The team’s name, logo, and colors draw inspiration from the waterways that shape Washington’s landscape and symbolize the Torrent’s drive to carve its own path.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Seattle Torrent / PWHL)

The logo features an "S" representing both Seattle and a rush of water, with a color palette of Slate Green and shades of Blue, Shadow and Glacier, accented by Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black.

What they're saying:

"I’m so excited for friends, family and fans to learn that we’re officially the Seattle Torrent, and to be a part of it," said forward Hilary Knight. "Whenever you’re looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room — and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand new identity that speaks to all of that, it’s a great recipe for us."

Amy Scheer, PWHL executive vice president of business operations, said the team’s identity is "bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league." She added that the Torrent’s debut will spark a new Pacific Northwest rivalry when Seattle’s expansion team faces its regional opponent on Nov. 21.

The PWHL led the design process with creative agency Flower Shop, guided by Kanan Bhatt-Shah, the league’s vice president of brand and marketing.

Team merchandise is now available through the league’s official online shop. Fans can follow the Torrent on social media at @pwhl_torrent and visit the new team website for news, tickets, and updates.

What you can do:

Season ticket memberships, mini packs, and single-game tickets are available at thepwhl.com/tickets.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

When do election results get updated in WA?

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather upd