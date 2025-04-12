Seattle weather: Calming patterns bring in sunshine

Friday had a mix of weather with sunbreaks, showers, and clouds. Saturday will be a bit calmer. A few showers will pop up here and there, but it won’t be widespread rain, and many will stay dry. But, there is a chance of showers, and a possibility of a wintry mix in the mountains.

Saturday forecast

Most of the isolated showers that are forecast for today will be in the mountains, and the Puget Sound convergence zone. But it will mainly be dry, and Sunday will be nice. Then nice weather is ahead for next week. Each day has sunshine, and no rain in the forecast.

7-day forecast



Enjoy the busy weekend and the dry weather that is on our way Sunday!

