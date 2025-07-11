Seattle weather: 90-degree heat possibly returns next week

The Brief Friday's temperatures will reach the low 80s in Seattle, with the potential for 90-degree heat next week, depending on high pressure, a thermal trough, and easterly winds. Central and South Puget Sound will see mostly sunny skies, while coastal areas and the Strait may experience clouds and fog; Saturday will start gray but clear in the afternoon. Dry and sunny weather is expected through next week, with elevated fire danger across the state, urging caution to prevent new fires.



Highs on Friday afternoon will reach the low 80s, but temperatures warm up in a big way next week. In fact, Seattle could experience its second 90-degree temperatures of 2025.

Hotter-than-normal weather is expected in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's still some uncertainty regarding how hot it might get next week, and there's plenty of time for the forecast to change.

When it comes to the 90s in Seattle, we typically need three ingredients to line up: high pressure overhead, a thermal trough near the surface and easterly winds. If one or more of these factors don't develop, the chance of the 90s drops. Stay tuned as we monitor these ingredients closely!

High pressure and what's called a thermal trough will lead to hotter-than-normal weather next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

For today, you can plan on highs in the low to mid 80s for Central and South Puget Sound. While the I-5 corridor experiences mostly sunny skies today, low-hanging clouds and fog could envelop many of the coastal beaches. The Strait could be foggy as well.

Warmer-than-normal weather is forecast in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Saturday morning will be gray and murky, but sunshine will reappear in the afternoon. Dry and sunny weather will be on repeat through next week.

Bear in mind: fire danger is elevated around the state. There are multiple fires burning. Do everything you can to avoid starting new fires.

Dry weather will persist in Seattle all week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

