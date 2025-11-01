Seattle weather: Dark, dreary, damp and occasionally windy

Saturday morning, the FOX 13 Weather Team issued a Weather Alert for times of heavy rain and gusty conditions. Thankfully, the winds this weekend are more short-lived and less forceful than the powerful gusts from last weekend. Still, there could be localized power outages and damages.

Times of rainy, windy weather are a possibility in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory continues until 1 p.m. on Saturday for southerly gusts blowing to 30-40 mph with spotty cases of gusts to 45 mph. Earlier today, there were more than 11,000 customers without power in the Gig Harbor area.

Just before 11:30 this morning, there were a little more than 4,500 customers without power with Puget Sound Energy. Avoid spending a lot of time outside when a Wind Advisory is in effect because tree limbs coming down could be an injury risk. After 1-2 p.m. today, the winds will gradually ease.

Windy weather is forecast in Seattle through early Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With rounds of heavy rain and occasionally weak thunderstorms, we need to watch for isolated street flooding where storm drains get clogged with leaves.

There's a Flood Watch posted for the communities highlighted below. There's a small chance for minor flooding on local rivers and creeks through late tonight. We're particularly watching the Skykomish, Snoqualmie and Skokomish Rivers for minor flooding today. Water levels will gradually recede tomorrow.

A Flood Watch has been posted in Seattle and many surrounding communities for minor river and street flooding. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. along the coast for large, breaking waves to 20 to 25 feet. Never turn your back to the water in situations like this.



There might be brief, minor snow at Stevens and/or White Passes on Sunday, but Snoqualmie Pass should mostly just see rain.



Remember: Daylight saving time ends early Sunday! We fall back an hour.



Sunday through Tuesday will feature far fewer showers. The workweek is looking rather gray, dark and cloudy. There could be an uptick of rain on Wednesday with breezy and rainy weather into Thursday and Friday.

The weather in Seattle will be much quieter on Sunday compared to Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone

