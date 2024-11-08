Seattle weather: Quiet Friday, rain returns this weekend

Friday will bring nice, quiet weather to Western Washington with mostly cloudy skies and warmer high temperatures.

High clouds will roll in Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day as a front lingers offshore. This will be one of the last dry days we have for a while, with temperatures close to 60 degrees.

Saturday, a frontal system will advance slowly pushing rain into the northern Washington Coast and north Puget Sound areas Saturday morning. The system will weaken as it makes its way inland. The central and south Puget Sound areas will see mainly dry conditions through the daylight hours Saturday. Showers will arrive around sunset.

The next system in line will be strong, impacting Western Washington Sunday afternoon through Monday. This will bring widespread rain to the region, lower snow levels, and breezy wind at times. We could see a few thunderstorms or heavy downpours in the mix on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Wet weather will stick around through Wednesday with the best chance for mountain pass level snow hitting on Tuesday into Wednesday. Active weather will stick around through the end of next week.

(File / FOX 13)

