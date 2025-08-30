Labor Day weekend in Seattle looks warm and partly sunny

Labor Day weekend in Seattle will bring a nice mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures remaining warm.

A low pressure system off the coast will continue to push more clouds into western Washington this weekend. Temperatures in the greater Seattle area will stay very comfortable, in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday in Western Washington will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday night into Sunday morning, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry.

There are several big games this weekend across the state. Here's a look at the forecast for the start of those games.

It will be a busy sports weekend in Washington State with toasty temperatures for games east of the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday and Monday will be slightly warmer with highs near 80 degrees with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will move into the mid 80s, and we could see a few spots close to 90 degrees away from the water.

Temperatures will be warming up in Seattle heading into the first week of September. (FOX 13 Seattle)

