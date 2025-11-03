Seattle weather: Wet south and dry north Monday

The Brief It'll be a rainy start to the workweek, but it depends if you are in the northern or southern half of the Sound. Weather conditions will calm down before another atmospheric river rolls in this week. Weekend weather looks favorable.



Areas south of Seattle will see light showers Monday afternoon, while the north end of the Puget Sound area stays dry. The Seattle wet season has arrived, here is our November outlook.

Light showers are moving into the Puget Sound area from southwest Washington. Areas north of Seattle will stay mainly dry Monday, with most of the action south of the city. High temperatures will be cool, only around 50 degrees.

Tuesday weather conditions in western Washington

Tuesday will start dry, with some sunshine midday. We will see widespread rain and breezy winds developing late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another round of rain will hit on Thursday with breezy conditions.

If you’re looking for dry weather, we should luck out this weekend.

