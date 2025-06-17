2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mossyrock, WA

The Brief A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mossyrock, Washington Monday afternoon. This earthquake follows another 2.7M earthquake that struck beneath Riffe Lake last Thursday. There has been minor seismic activity in areas near Mount St. Helens this week.



A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook near Mossyrock, Washington on Monday afternoon, following recent seismic activity in the area.

Map provided shows a yellow star indicating Monday's 2.7M earthquake near Riffe Lake. The white circles near Mount St. Helens indicates past seismic activity. (United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 2:32 p.m., roughly 4.3 miles east southeast of Mossyrock, Washington – which has a population of about 751 people. Seismologists estimate the epicenter happened in the Swofford area of Riffe Lake, northwest of Mount St. Helens.

Monday's earthquake follows another 2.7 magnitude earthquake that struck beneath Riffe Lake last Thursday, June 12.

While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

Recent earthquake activity near Mount St. Helens in WA

By the numbers:

Data from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows there have been a couple of instances of earthquake activity near Mount St. Helens in the last few days, with seven shakes measuring at a magnitude of 1.0 or less since Saturday, June 14.

What you can do:

If you felt the quake, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from data recorded by the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

