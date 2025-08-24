Bumbershoot announces set times for Seattle festival weekend

Bumbershoot is back in Seattle this upcoming Labor Day weekend, and organizers have released the set times for the artists hitting the festival stages.

Who is playing at Bumbershoot in 2025?

Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, Madison McFerrin will become the first performer of the festival. Following a day of performances from other bands, Saturday will close out with back-to-back shows from heavyweights like Bright Eyes, Car Seat Head Rest, and Weezer.

Here are the set times for both days of the festival:

Bumbershoot line up 2025

Tickets remain on sale for the big weekend.

Navigating Labor Day traffic in Seattle

Labor Day weekend is often one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging travelers to prepare for heavier-than-usual traffic as people make one last trip before summer ends.

Dig deeper:

WSDOT officials report the worst travel time for Interstate 5 on Thursday, Aug. 28 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. For Friday, the time range for the worst traffic is projected to happen during the 5 a.m. hour and again from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If you plan to travel into Seattle for the festival on that day, allot extra time for traffic.

