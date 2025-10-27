Demi Lovato announces Seattle show at Climate Pledge Arena

Demi Lovato is coming to Seattle for her "It's Not That Deep" tour this spring. The show has been added to the Climate Pledge Arena concert lineup.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer will hit the stage in May 2026 for a show her team described as electric and celebratory with dance-pop energy at an event in Hollywood over the weekend.

When is the Demi Lovato show in Seattle?

The concert will kick off at 8 p.m. on May 13, 2026.

Tickets

The artist presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2025. General public sale starts at 10 a.m. on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31.

Those with a Citi card will have access to a resale on Oct. 29, also at 10 a.m.

Demi Lovato performs onstage at Demi Lovato: One Night Only at the Palladium on October 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Does Climate Pledge Arena have a bag policy?

Yes. The arena's website says attendees are allowed to bring one clear bag that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size or small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4″w x 6″h x 1.5″d in size. Selfie sticks and other items are also not permitted.

Can you bring water bottles into the Climate Pledge Arena?

Yes. Climate Pledge allows you to bring in reusable water bottles. They cannot exceed 32 ounces and must be empty upon entry.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.