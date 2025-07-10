King County, WA Assessor ends campaign for County Exec amid stalking investigation

The Brief John Wilson, King County Assessor, has suspended his campaign for County Executive following allegations of violating a protection order and stalking his ex-partner. Snohomish County prosecutors have not filed charges against Wilson, who was released from jail, but a charging decision is still pending. Wilson will continue serving as King County Assessor and refuses to step down, despite calls to do so.



John Wilson, the King County Assessor accused of violating a protection order and stalking his ex-partner, has suspended his campaign for King County Executive.

Snohomish County prosecutors declined to file charges against Wilson, who was arrested on investigation of domestic violence felony stalking. He was released unconditionally from King County Jail this week.

Following his release, Wilson announced he was ending his campaign for County Executive:

"After thoughtful reflection, I have decided to suspend my campaign for King County Executive. In recent weeks, personal matters have drawn attention away from the critical issues that deserve the public's full focus — issues like public safety, housing affordability, and fair taxation. I believe it is in the best interest of the community to remove any distractions from that conversation," wrote Wilson. "I remain deeply committed to the values that inspired my campaign and will continue advocating for the priorities that matter most to the people of King County. I'm grateful for the support I've received and look forward to continuing to serve the residents of King County in my role as Assessor."

Importantly, Wilson will remain the King County Assessor, despite calls from his colleagues to step down.

Additionally, charges could still be filed against Wilson. The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office is still working toward a charging decision. Wilson's ex-partner, Lee Keller, still has a protection order filed against him.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Prosecutors make charging decision for man arrested after Tacoma Amber Alert

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

Texas flooding: More than 170 missing, at least 118 dead

Video shows chaos before hit-and-run at illegal drifting event in Auburn, WA

Traffic Alert: Multiple highway closures this weekend in Western WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.