Man injured after shooting in Renton, WA

Police in Renton are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at Liberty Park early Monday morning.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the park at around 3:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound in the leg. First responders treated the victim before transporting him to a nearby hospital. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Investigators determined that the victim and the suspect knew each other and the shooting happened after an argument.

The RPD stated that the suspect was not taken into custody.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 North shut down in Everett, WA

Argument over motorcycle leads to deadly shooting in Graham, WA

Complaint alleges unethical, unprofessional conduct from Marysville superintendent

Tickets still available for Green Day Seattle concert

Seattle family members mourn couple who drowned while snorkeling in Maui

Tacoma duo accused of murder in fake paid-for-sex scheme with stripper

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.