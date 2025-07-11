Seattle City Council releases qualified applicant list for vacant District 5 seat

City officials have an update in the search for Councilmember Cathy Moore's replacement. Moore's resignation went into effect on July 7.

There are now 22 people identified as qualified candidates for the vacant District 5 seat. Councilmembers will further narrow the list and announce finalists at their meeting next Thursday, July 17.

Who are the candidates for Seattle City Council's District 5 seat?

The backstory:

Councilmember Moore's resignation triggered a procedure in the city's charter that gives officials just 20 days to fill a vacant seat on the council. That deadline is July 28.

Candidates were asked to submit a resume, coverletter, and full financial interest form by July 9. Of those that submitted, the council will now select a finalist from the nearly two dozen qualified choices.

City Council moves forward to replace their District 5 seat left vacant by Cathy Moore's July 2025 resignation

What's next:

Communications Director Band Harwood says, in accordance with Ordinance 125479, the council will choose a community organization that will convene a public forum where candidates will be interviewed.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle city government.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Prosecutors make charging decision for man arrested after Tacoma Amber Alert

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

Texas flooding: More than 170 missing, at least 118 dead

Video shows chaos before hit-and-run at illegal drifting event in Auburn, WA

Traffic Alert: Multiple highway closures this weekend in Western WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

