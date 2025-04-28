Seattle hit-and-run crash critically injures man on scooter

The Brief Seattle police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a man on a scooter in downtown Seattle early Monday morning. The crash happened near 1st Avenue South near South Washington Street.



Seattle police are seeking witnesses after a man on a scooter was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Seattle early Monday morning.

What they're saying:

According to police, a 49-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter down 1st Avenue South near South Washington Street around 2:15 a.m.

Officers said they found the man lying in the street with a serious injury to his head. He was treated on scene before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Seattle police determined the driver of the vehicle did not render aid or call 911, and left the scene of the crash.

The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 911 or the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.