Seattle-Centric Policing: Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes lays out new crime plan

The Brief Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes is introducing Seattle-Centric Policing to address city-specific crime issues using data-driven strategies. The plan targets high-crime areas with focused policing and community collaboration, aiming to reduce violence and property crimes. A community policing pilot program will launch soon, with potential expansion based on its effectiveness.



Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes is sharing his vision for the Seattle Police Department and the city.

Just a day after he was sworn in, Barnes held the first of several community forums about making Seattle safer.

The chief says he's calling his plan Seattle-Centric Policing, which means addressing the unique needs of the city and including data to identify priority areas that each precinct will focus on.

The Rainier Beach community, where the first forum was held, has seen its share of violence.

In 2023, multiple people were injured after being shot outside a Safeway, as a gunman opened fire on a group of volunteers who were offering food and resources to youths and those in need.

More recently, two people were shot and killed in late March outside the Capri Hookah Lounge.

"We did have a priority address not too far from here, a triple shooting double homicide," said Chief Shon Barnes. "Immediately, staff brought to me an ordinance that we have related to nuisance abatement. I took some time, about four days, to look at the data."

He says it's the type of result he's hoping to accomplish in other high-priority areas of the city.

"We were able to send them a cease and desist letter, and they decided to voluntarily give up their business and the community was elated," said Barnes.

Locations associated with a lot of crime would get similar scrutiny as part of the Seattle-Centric Policing plan. Under it, Barnes says the department will use data to create maps, like the one pictured below, that would focus on problem locations, intersections or addresses.

"We’ve taken some time over the last six months to look at the data, and we’ve mapped them out, so every precinct in Seattle has their clearly identified priority areas."

He says the plan also calls for coordinating police and crime prevention services along with the business community, government and schools. The plan will also focus on evidence-based practices and will address specific crime trends, such as gun violence and property crimes.

"We want to make sure everyone has a role, including myself," said Barnes.

He says the department will also launch a community policing pilot program at the end of the month in which two officers will be assigned to a neighborhood. He says if it proves to be effective, it may be duplicated in other areas.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

