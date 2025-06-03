TIMELINE: Missing Wenatchee, WA girls found dead, manhunt underway

The Brief Three young girls were reported missing in Wenatchee last week after their father failed to return them home after a planned visitation. Authorities found the girls' bodies Monday afternoon, and have now charged 32-year-old Travis Decker with first-degree murder and kidnapping.



Three young Wenatchee girls reported missing last week were found dead on Monday. An AMBER Alert was never issued, despite local police efforts, leaving questions about what exactly happened and how we reached this tragic point.

Keep reading for a detailed timeline of everything we know about this case.

Timeline for missing WA girls

Timeline:

The Wenatchee Police Department have connected the children's disappearance to a custodial dispute between their parents.

9:45 p.m., Friday, May 30

Wenatchee police officers are called to a civil complaint—the mother of three young girls told police they had a planned visitation with their father, but they were not returned home. The children were ages five, eight and nine.

The mother identified 32-year-old Travis Decker as their father.

Late Friday, May 30

Officers learned Decker may be living in a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Washington plates D20165C. Patrols were alerted, and a check of all Wenatchee and East Wenatchee motels returned no results.

Investigators then ran the truck info through a local Flock database — a surveillance camera system — which pinged traveling westbound on Highway 2 earlier that day.

Wenatchee police contacted Washington State Patrol to request an AMBER Alert, but were informed they did not meet the criteria for one.

Saturday, May 31

Washington State Patrol received additional information and issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Investigators checked possible locations for Decker and the children in Chelan County, after information they learned suggested the four were still in the county.

Monday, June 2

Investigators narrowed the search to an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near the Rock Island Campground, roughly 10 or 12 miles west of Leavenworth. Authorities also issued a warrant for Decker's arrest on three charges of first-degree custodial interference.

3:45 p.m., Monday, June 2

A Chelan County deputy located Decker's vehicle near the Rock Island Campground, which was unoccupied.

More officers were pulled into search efforts, and later that day, the bodies of the three missing girls were found. Decker was not located.

Forensics investigators were called in to search and process Decker's vehicle.

Where is Travis Decker?

What's next:

Authorities are now looking for Decker, who is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Decker is a former military member and has extensive training, police say, and it is not known if he is currently armed. Decker is believed to pose significant risk if approached.

Decker is described as 5'8" and 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information on Decker's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Wenatchee Police Department.

