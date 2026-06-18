USA vs Australia: A match day guide to Sound Transit

The Brief The U.S. faces Australia on June 19 at 12 p.m., marking Seattle Stadium's second World Cup match day. Sound Transit approximated over 210,000 boardings on Link light rail trains on Seattle Stadium's first match day on June 15. Sound Transit is offering King County Match Day shuttles, Waterfront Shuttles, and updated services for fans traveling to and from Seattle Stadium.



Seattle's second match – and arguably its biggest – is right around the corner.

The U.S. will face Australia at Seattle Stadium on Friday, June 19, at 12 p.m.

Going to the game or a watch party near the stadium? Here is everything you need to know about taking Sound Transit to the match.

What we know:

The United States and Australia face off on Friday in Seattle Stadium's second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The first match between Egypt and Belgium on June 15 drew approximately 210,000 boardings on the Link light rail, making it the third-busiest travel day in Sound Transit history, behind the Seahawks Super Bowl Parade and the opening of the Crosslake Connection.

Juneteenth events, other World Cup activities and a crowd of nearly 70,000 fans heading to Seattle Stadium will lead to an influx of riders on Sound Transit services.

Follow these tips when traveling to and from Seattle Stadium.

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Plan Ahead

Gates to all World Cup games at Seattle Stadium will open three hours before kick off.

Plan your travel and give yourself extra time while considering the wait times for stadium entry and screening, and increased crowds in and around the area, in the Sound Transit trip planner.

Use Sound Transit's preferred stations

Sound Transit recommends fans to arrive and leave from three preferred stations near Seattle Stadium: Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown and Stadium.

Map of Link light rail stations around Seattle Stadium. (Sound Transit)

If you are traveling to Seattle Stadium:

From stations between Lynnwood City Center and Symphony , get off at Pioneer Square Station and walk to the stadium via Occidental Ave S.

From stations between SODO and Federal Way , get off at Stadium Station and walk to the stadium via Royal Brougham Way.

From stations between Judkins Park and Downtown Redmond , get off at International District/Chinatown Station and walk to the stadium via South Jackston Street or Weller Street Bridge.

From Downtown Seattle , take the ST Express to King Street Station or use the King County Metro Matchday Shuttle that will drop you off at Pioneer Square and Royal Brougham Way .

From Sounder trains , get off at King Street Station and walk to the stadium via South Jackson Street or Weller Street Bridge.

From King County Water Taxi/Washington State Ferry, walk from Colman Dock or use the King County Metro Waterfront Shuttle.

Prepare for limited parking at stations

Parking at stations on game days will be very limited.

Travelers are encouraged to take connecting bus services, ride bikes or scooters to stations or get dropped off at Link and Sounder stations.

REMINDER: Riders will not be permitted to bring scooters or bikes on Link or Sounder trains on World Cup match days. Riders can use BikeLink parking and lockers on match days for no cost, subject to availability.

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Spread out on platforms

Sound Transit encourages riders to spread out along the platforms of Link and Sounder trains. The first and last cars of trains are often less crowded.

Arrive early and leave late

Seattle Stadium opens its doors three hours before kick off, and will close two hours after the final whistle.

Avoid the rush to the train station and spend time at other activities happening in downtown Seattle post-match.

U.S. vs. Australia is the first of four World Cup matches happening on June 19. Stop by free watch parties at Pioneer Square or Victory Hall before taking trains back to your original destination.

Map of King County Metro Match Day Shuttle route (King County Metro)

Updated services during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

1 Line and 2 Line

Trains will run every eight minutes from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Trains will arrive every four minutes from International District/Chinatown bound for Lynnwood.

T Line

Tacoma's T line will operate trains every 12 minutes.

There will be extended service for evening matches to meet Sounder passengers at Tacmoa Dome Station.

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Sounder Trains

Sounder game trains will be added. In addition, schedules will be adjusted to shift existing trains to schedules that serve the World Cup matches.

Trains bound for King Street Station from Everett will take about an hour. Trains bound for King Street Station from Lakewood will take about an hour and 20 minutes.

The Source: Information in this article is from Sound Transit.

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