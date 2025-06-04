Who is Daniel Park? Kent, WA man arrested in Palm Springs explosion case

The FBI announced the arrest of a man from Kent, Washington, in connection with last month's deadly explosion outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic.

On Wednesday, the FBI held a press conference detailing the investigation and how they were able to connect 32-year-old Daniel Park to the car bombing that injured numerous victims, destroyed the clinic's building and damaged surrounding buildings on May 17.

(FBI Los Angeles)

Who is Daniel Park?

Daniel Park was taken into custody Monday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City after being deported from Poland, where he had been detained by local law enforcement. He is accused of supporting another man who is accused of a car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic on May 17.

The backstory:

According to the FBI, Park is accused of supporting 25-year-old Guy Edward Barkus, the man who died while carrying out the bombing.

Authorities say Barkus had anti-natalist and anti-pro-life views. The explosion injured several people, destroyed the clinic building and created a debris field about 250 yards wide.

Federal investigators allege that Park, who shared the same ideology as Barkus, had been posting anti-natalist ideologies on internet forums dating back to 2016.

Records show Park shipped about 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, commonly used in homemade explosives, to Barkus. Authorities say he also purchased an additional 90 pounds in the days leading up to the May 17 attack.

What they're saying:

"One thing that we did determine in our search warrant in Seattle was that Park was in possession of an explosive recipe that was similar to the Oklahoma City bombing," said Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field. "We believe that Park had knowledge of how to create an amphobomb…"

The FBI also alleges that Park stayed at Barkus's home in California for about two weeks earlier this year to conduct experiments in a garage that contained bomb-making materials.

According to the FBI, the federal statute cited in the case makes it illegal to provide material support knowing it will be used to carry out certain offenses, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction.

What's next:

The FBI emphasized that the charges against Park are allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn before being moved to California.

What does anti-natalist mean?

By definition, anti-natalist, or antinatalism, means someone who believes that human reproduction is morally wrong or should be avoided altogether.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Wednesday morning press conference held by the FBI in Los Angeles.

