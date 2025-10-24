Sonia Raman to become next head coach of Seattle Storm: reports

The Brief Sonia Raman, assistant coach for the New York Liberty, will become the new head coach of the Seattle Storm. Raman replaces Noelle Quinn, who was fired after the Storm's playoff loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Raman will be the first person of Indian descent to serve as a head coach in the WNBA.



The Seattle Storm have a new head coach.

Sonia Raman, assistant coach for the New York Liberty, has reportedly agreed to sign a multiyear deal to become the next head coach of the Seattle Storm.

Sources confirmed the news to ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

Raman will replace Noelle Quinn, who was fired in September following the Storm's first round loss in the WNBA playoffs to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces. Quinn had served as the Storm's head coach since 2021.

Once signed, Raman would become the WNBA's first person of Indian descent to be a head coach. She previously served as an assistant coach for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies from 2020 to 2024, and joined the coaching staff of the New York Liberty in 2025.

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 27: Sonia Raman of the Memphis Grizzlies coaches during an all access team practice on February 27, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Raman is expected to sign the deal ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, which kicks off in May.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New video shows violent attack inside Edmonds, WA massage spa

Seattle passengers frustrated with cancelled flights over Alaska Airlines ground stop

Seattle woman arrested after punching firefighter, biting officer

Everett Police patrols ballot boxes to maintain election integrity

WA nonprofit rallies to help military families impacted by government shutdown

WA man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at King County Sheriff's helicopter

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.