Seattle weather: Showers to end the week, highs in the 50s

The Brief Showers will continue Saturday and Sunday with cooler afternoon temperatures. Drier conditions return by the middle of next week, with temperatures still slightly below average.



It was a gray and wet Thursday afternoon for western Washington with cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs only reached the mid 50s.

Showers were present this evening across most of western Washington, but rain totals were not significant.

Showers will taper this evening for only a spotty chance with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will be cooler again Friday with highs only in the upper 50s, which is around 10 degrees below average.

Showers will continue Saturday and Sunday with cooler afternoon temperatures. We start to see drier conditions by the middle of next week, but highs still slightly below average.

