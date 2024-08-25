Seattle temperatures rebound to almost 80 degrees for Labor Day weekend

After experiencing remarkably cool and wet weather the last couple of days, we're forecasting the return of gorgeous summer weather just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The low to mid 70s are in store for Seattle Sunday.

For Sunday, Seattleites can plan on clouds lifting for sunbreaks later this afternoon. Cloud cover will vary neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and forecast models are split on how sunny (or not) it may be this afternoon.



There may be an isolated showers over the Olympic mountains today, but dry weather is otherwise forecast.

Highs will land in the upper 60s to mid 70s across Western Washington Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to an incoming low pressure system Monday, spotty showers are possible Monday evening to Tuesday morning. Tuesday will also be breezy in spots, particularly near the Cascades.

An area of low pressure will spark showers in Seattle late Monday to early Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs in Seattle drop to the 60s Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather takes hold Wednesday. Temperatures gradually warm to almost 80 degrees by Labor Day weekend.

Highs range in the 70s on an almost daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)



The recent cool and damp weather is helping firefighters battle wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington. Unfortunately, according to the National Weather Service, the rain caused a debris flow on Friday on one lane of Highway 20 in the vicinity of the Easy Fire burn scar (which is in far eastern Skagit County).

Recently burned landscapes can be more vulnerable to flooding since they can't absorb as much moisture as other terrain. Whenever heavy rain is in the forecast, we have to watch for possible flooding over these burn scars.

Hope you enjoy the mild sunbreaks this afternoon!

