Seattle weather: Dry day with sunbreaks Tuesday, late rain and wind

We had cloudy skies, light showers and cooler temperatures around Western Washington this afternoon.

We turned our clocks back an hour on Sunday, so you might have noticed how much earlier the sunsets are now. Today we had a 4:48 p.m. sunset, and we will be seeing sunsets as early as 4:23 p.m. by November 24.

It will be dry on Tuesday during the day with even a few sunbreaks with highs in the mid 50s. Rain will return by the evening hours.

Skies will get cloudier into the evening and showers will start to move in by 8 p.m. around the Puget Sound.

Winds will also start to pick up after sunset, with the strongest easterly winds around the cascade gaps and along the coast.

Showers will be scattered Wednesday with gusty winds and highs in the upper 50s. A stronger wetter system will move in on Thursday through early Friday with another atmospheric river set up. Rain heavy at times with gusty winds, high snow levels and high mountain snow.

Showers will be scattered Wednesday with gusty winds and highs in the upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

