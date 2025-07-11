Seattle weather: Heating up into the weekend, highs in the 80s

The Brief Puget Sound-area temperatures rise to the mid-80s, with mild conditions expected tonight. Weekend forecast includes morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 80s. Temperatures will rebound to the 90s by mid-week, maintaining warm and dry conditions.



It was a beautiful sunny afternoon with highs warming back up into the 80s. Tonight we will see mild conditions with lows only in the low 60s with increasing late clouds.

Temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to what we saw Thursday. We reached the mid to low 80s for the Puget Sound.

Onshore flow will bring in some morning clouds Saturday and Sunday with afternoon sunshine returning.

Highs will be warm again Saturday with temperatures in the 80s and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

It will be a sunny and warm weekend with highs being in the 80s. A weak trough will bring temperatures back to the low 80s and more morning clouds. Temperatures will rebound quickly by the middle of the week with highs into the 90s. Warm and dry conditions stick around through next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

