Sloppy weather early Sunday in Seattle, warm temperatures for Apple Cup

On this final weekend of summer, we're forecasting dry skies on Saturday with the return of sloppy pockets early Sunday. Earlier Seattle sunsets are on the horizon before clocks "fall back."

Highs will dip to the 60s on Sunday in Seattle as slightly sloppy weather returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it be hot in western Washington this weekend?

This afternoon, highs will land comfortably in the mid 70s for many in the greater Seattle area. It could be slightly hazy and breezy as well. Air quality alerts remain posted for Thurston and Mason Counties today due to smoke from the Bear Gulch fire, but air quality should range from good to moderate for many others.

ALSO: Here's where various wildfires are or have burned in Washington this summer.

Seattle is in for a warm and dry afternoon on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Pullman, we're forecasting hazy sunshine with highs in the mid 80s for the Apple Cup (ps: Go Cougs ;))

Toasty weather is expected in Pullman late Saturday afternoon for the annual Apple Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain makes a comeback Sunday morning with fewer showers in the afternoon.

After a light shower in the first quarter, drier weather is possible for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The autumnal equinox happens on Monday! We're predicting dry, warm and sunny weather throughout the workweek.

People in Seattle can look forward to gorgeously sunny weather almost each day this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

