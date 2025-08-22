2.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Big Lake, WA

The Brief A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit near Big Lake, Washington Friday morning. This quake follows another 2.9M quake that hit near Mount Vernon on Thursday. Anyone who felt it can report it to the USGS in the link below.



A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Big Lake, Washington early Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about 1.24 miles southwest of Big Lake at around 2:40 a.m.

As of 8:00 a.m., one person reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt the shaking overnight is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

Big Lake is a census-designated place in Skagit County that sits about five miles southeast of Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, the Mount Vernon area just experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake at around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

