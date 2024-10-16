Man shot in the leg in South Seattle, police investigate

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in South Seattle early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:17 a.m., someone called 911 reporting that they heard a single gunshot, followed by the sounds of a man moaning in pain.

Officers arrived at the scene near the corner of 37th Ave. S and S Willow St. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The SPD says its officers treated the victim until Seattle Fire Department crews arrived to take over.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit has been notified of the incident.

Further information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.