Seattle DOT relaunches Flip Your Trip online transportation hub

The Brief The Seattle Department of Transportation has relaunched the Flip Your Trip website. The revamped website provides resources for residents to learn how to flip their travels from driving alone, to using public transportation or carpools. SDOT is offering a $25 public transit fare credit to Seattle residents that pledge to flip at least one car trip per week in the greater Downtown Seattle area.



The Seattle Department of Transportation has relaunched FlipYourTrip.org, an online hub to help residents plan their travels ahead.

SDOT's revamping of Flip Your Trip provides resources and incentives for residents to begin flipping their travels from driving alone, to exploring various public transportation options ahead of upcoming construction and events.

What you can do:

Residents can use Flip Your Trip for:

Trip planning tools

Traffic impact information

Accessible travel tools for seniors and people with disabilities

Discounted fare options and information on various fares

Tips for all modes of travel

Information on ORCA cards and the TransitGO app

The website has information organized by different modes of transportation, including ferries, bikes and carpool services.

Seattle residents can take the pledge to flip at least one car trip per week in the greater downtown Seattle area, into taking public transit, carpooling or walking. By taking the pledge, SDOT is offering up to $25 in public transit fare credit through a TransitGO app code or an ORCA card to residents, while supplies last.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Department of Transportation and FlipYourTrip.org

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.