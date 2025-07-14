Seattle DOT relaunches Flip Your Trip online transportation hub
SEATTLE - The Seattle Department of Transportation has relaunched FlipYourTrip.org, an online hub to help residents plan their travels ahead.
SDOT's revamping of Flip Your Trip provides resources and incentives for residents to begin flipping their travels from driving alone, to exploring various public transportation options ahead of upcoming construction and events.
What you can do:
Residents can use Flip Your Trip for:
- Trip planning tools
- Traffic impact information
- Accessible travel tools for seniors and people with disabilities
- Discounted fare options and information on various fares
- Tips for all modes of travel
- Information on ORCA cards and the TransitGO app
The website has information organized by different modes of transportation, including ferries, bikes and carpool services.
Seattle residents can take the pledge to flip at least one car trip per week in the greater downtown Seattle area, into taking public transit, carpooling or walking. By taking the pledge, SDOT is offering up to $25 in public transit fare credit through a TransitGO app code or an ORCA card to residents, while supplies last.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Department of Transportation and FlipYourTrip.org
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event
US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest
Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA
Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA
Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting
Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting
No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner
Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.