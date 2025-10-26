Seattle weather: Winds ease with mountain snow ahead

After a windstorm Saturday night left tens of thousands without power in Puget Sound, winds are easing in Seattle and around the region on Sunday. Snow over Stevens and White Passes through tonight could cause occasional issues for drivers.

Today will be only slightly breezy with pockets of heavy rain in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Along Snoqualmie Pass, we expect an on-and-off rain/snow mix. While we can't rule out some accumulations there tonight, roads will be primarily wet and slippy at Snoqualmie Pass. For Stevens and White Passes, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Snow could affect Stevens and White Passes through Sunday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take a look at some of the strongest winds reported from Saturday night. Many wind gusts in Puget Sound were reported between 40-50 mph as expected; however, some winds were stronger than anticipated. This is due to a few reasons:

First, the area of low pressure was very compact and strong - packing a punch. It tracked slightly farther south than some of the forecast models originally forecast. This meant it targeted Hoquiam and the South Sound especially - though many others in western Washington had forceful winds as well. The powerful winds were caused by higher pressure developing immediately behind the low pressure system.

Check out the peak gusts in Seattle and Western Washington from Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Impacts, damages and outages related to Saturday wind and rain in Puget Sound region

Thankfully today, the winds are far less blustery. You can plan on periodic heavy rain. This could cause problems on the roads with hyper-localized street flooding.

Heavy rain will be on-and-off in the greater Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Far fewer showers are on the way for Monday. Stay with our FOX 13 Weather Team for the latest!

Cool, damp and mostly cloudy weather is forecast in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

