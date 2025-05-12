The Brief New video shows King County Sheriff's deputies arresting a suspected DUI driver after performing a PIT maneuver on I-405. The chase stretched from Federal Way to Renton, with the suspect eventually being pulled out of his car.



Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage from the King County Sheriff's Office shows deputies pulling a suspected DUI driver from his car after a miles-long pursuit.

The backstory:

The chase began around 4 a.m. in Federal Way, as a deputy allegedly saw Mercedes swerve into oncoming lanes on 51st Avenue South. The incident happened on April 26.

The driver was also going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy said if he hadn't evaded the car, it would have hit him, or worse.

The deupty then initiated a pursuit, which stretched from South 277th Street, to Highway 167 to I-405 in Renton.

Dashcam video captured the moment a deputy approached the suspect vehicle and deployed a StarChase tracking device onto it bumper, just before performing a PIT maneuver.

Once the car was stopped, deputies moved in and arrested the 28-year-old suspect, eventually booking him into King County Jail for attempting to elude and DUI. Deputies noted seeing an open case of beer in the car and multiple beer caps in the center console.

Dig deeper:

The King County Sheriff's Office has deployed six StarChase devices this year, with four resulting in felony-level arrests. The technology allows law enforcement to track vehicles in high-speed pursuits without actively keeping eyes on them.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

