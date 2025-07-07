Red Cross asking for summer blood donations in WA

The Brief The American Red Cross is calling on all blood types to donate this summer. The most needed blood type is Type O. Appointments can be made online or on the American Red Cross app.



The American Red Cross is calling on all donors to give blood or platelets to keep its blood supply strong throughout the summer.

The Red Cross is especially encouraging type O donors to give blood now, as type O blood products are most needed in hospitals.

What we know:

The July 4 holiday added more challenges to donations this summer, according to the Red Cross.

Additionally, severe summer weather can affect the number of donations made at locations across the country. The Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment online to ensure that blood products are consistently available for those in need.

All blood types are needed. Donors who do not know their blood type can learn it after donation.

Donors will receive a customizable and exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last, after donating.

How can you donate blood?

What you can do:

Support the American Red Cross by making an appointment and donating blood to keep their summer supply strong.

Appointments can be made on their website or app. Donors must bring valid identification to their appointment and meet age and health requirements in order to donate.

Where can you donate blood?

Here are upcoming blood donation opportunities from July 7 through 31.

Grays Harbor County

Aberdeen

7/9/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Aberdeen, 112 West 1st Street

Elma

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elma Stake, 702 E Main St

Hoquiam

7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Our Lady of Good Help Catholic, 611 2nd Street

Montesano

7/8/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Montesano Presbyterian, 201 McBryde Ave

Ocean Shores

7/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2581 Ocean Shores, 199 Ocean Lk Wy SE

Westport

7/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Beach Regional Fire Authority, 805 State Route 105

Auburn

7/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Auburn ? M Street, 625 M St NE

Bellevue

7/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Samsung Bellevue, 3245 146th Pl SE, Suite #300

Black Diamond

7/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE

Issaquah

7/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duthie Hill Ward, 26529 SE Duthie Hill Rd

Kirkland

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkland Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 6400 108th Ave NE

Maple Valley

7/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maple Valley, 26800 236th Pl SE

Redmond

7/18/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Redmond, 10115 172nd Ave NE

Seattle

7/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1900 25th Ave S

7/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/17/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/18/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Center for Health, 10521 Meridian Ave N

7/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/21/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Ave N

7/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Ave N

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Ave N

7/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

7/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Ave S

Shoreline

7/18/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 227, 14521 17th Ave NE\

Woodinville

7/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodinville Community Church, 17110 140th Ave NE

7/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LDS - Bothell Stake Center, 16500 124th Ave NE

Bremerton

7/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eagles Nest, 1195 Fairgrounds Rd NW

Port Orchard

7/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kitsap County Office, 619 Division St

Centralia

7/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cascade Community Healthcare, 2428 W Reynolds Ave

Chehalis

7/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chehalis Ward, 2195 Jackson Highway

Fife

7/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fife Community Center, 2111 54th Avenue E

Gig Harbor

7/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gig Harbor City Hall, 3510 Grandview St

Puyallup

7/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Hill Mall, 3500 S Meridian

7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lifetek Building, 1011 E Main Ave

Tacoma

7/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mi Centro, 1208 S 10th St

University Place

7/7/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/15/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/21/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/29/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

7/31/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way W

Arlington

7/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., AB One Arlington, 17117 59th Ave NE

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Arlington Utilities Admin Bldg, 154 W. Cox Ave.

Everett

7/8/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

7/10/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

7/17/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

7/31/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

Mukilteo

7/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA Mukilteo, 10601 47th Place West

Stanwood

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stanwood-Camano YMCA, 7213 267th St NW

Tulalip

7/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tulalip Tribes, 4032 76th Pl NW

Lacey

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lacey Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5831 Mullen Rd SE

Olympia

7/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Davis-Williams Building, 906 Columbia St SW

7/29/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of LDS - Henderson, 3800 Henderson Blvd

Tumwater

7/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Tumwater, 311 Israel Road SW

The Source: Information in this article is from an American Red Cross press release.

