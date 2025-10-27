Man arrested in West Seattle jewelry store heist, 3 still wanted

The Brief A man was arrested in connection to a $2 million jewelry store heist in West Seattle. Renton police previously arrested the man for multiple smash-and-grab robberies and additional weapons charges on Oct. 16. During the arrest, police said they recovered two guns, ammunition, narcotics and other evidence, but no stolen jewelry.



Police arrested a suspect in connection to a $2 million jewelry store heist that happened in West Seattle.

The backstory:

On Aug. 14, Menashe and Sons Jewelers was robbed by four masked men who smashed jewelry cases and made off with millions of dollars worth of goods. They were armed with hammers, bear spray and a taser.

via Seattle Police

Police said one of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, was arrested in Renton for multiple smash-and-grab robberies and additional weapons charges on Oct. 16. Seattle police have since referred charges to the King County Prosecutor's Office for his alleged involvement in the West Seattle heist.

During the arrest, police said they recovered two guns, ammunition, narcotics and other evidence, however none of the stolen jewelry was located. Police said the suspect is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from having firearms.

via Seattle Police

The suspect was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent and is currently being held on $250,000 bail.

The three other suspects involved in the West Seattle robbery are still on the run.

This remains an open and active investigation.

